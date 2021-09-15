The National Retail Federation (NRF) To Host Inaugural Supply Chain 360 Event In 2022

WASHINGTON — September 15, 2021 — The National Retail Federation today announced its new annual NRF Supply Chain 360 event that will convene the retail industry’s leading professionals in the fields of supply chain and sustainability on June 20-21 in Cleveland, Ohio, to address ongoing global supply chain challenges.

“Retailers have experienced significant supply chain disruptions and sustainability demands over the last 18 months. As these issues continue to evolve, it will become increasingly critical that retailers of all sizes have access to a diverse and robust supply chain to operate successfully,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We are convening industry experts to provide a holistic look at the modes and methods needed to build an expansive supply chain ecosystem that will remain self-sustaining for decades.”

According to NRF’s latest survey among retail member companies, 98 percent of retailers surveyed said they have been impacted by port and shipping delays. Respondents cited container and labor shortages, the continued impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, and delays throughout the supply chain process starting in supplier countries and continuing through to congestion at U.S. ports.

NRF Supply Chain 360 will also include an Expo Hall featuring the latest technology and providing a forum for retail professionals to identify solutions to supply chain and sustainability challenges.

Tractor Supply Company President and CEO Hal Lawton will be the opening keynote speaker on Monday, June 20. Lawton will discuss TSC’s investments in its distribution centers, its $2.5 billion commitment in planned capital expenses over the next five years, and customer delivery trends.

For more information about NRF Supply Chain 360, visit https://nrf.com/nrf-supply-chain-360.

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)