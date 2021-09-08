SPINNOVA® Materials On New York Runway: Spinnova And Ka Wa Key Introduce Capsule Collection At New York Fashion Week

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — September 8, 2021 — London-based design duo Ka Wa Key is the latest brand to use sustainable SPINNOVA® materials. The brand’s new capsule collection made of SPINNOVA® fabrics and yarns is introduced at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 8.

Ka Wa Key and sustainable textile material company Spinnova are showcasing a new, sustainable capsule collection at the New York Fashion Week. Ka Wa Key’s designers Key Chow and Jarno Leppänen used different SPINNOVA® materials such as fabrics and yarns in the collection. The capsule collection will also be shown in Paris in October but will not be available to purchase.

“We found an instant connection with Spinnova because we share the same ambition to make the fashion industry more sustainable. To our amazement the SPINNOVA® materials were also really versatile and we could use them exactly as we wanted – whether it was painting on the textile, dyeing it, adding digital prints or knitting with it. I think this collection really shows that there’s nothing restrictive about using sustainable materials,” Ka Wa Key’s Key Chow and Jarno Leppanen say.

The capsule collection inspired by a Finnish film Hardly a Butterfly includes knitwear and woven styles such as printed twill. Just like other Ka Wa Key garments, the collection is genderfluid. The color palette also draws inspiration from Finland, specifically the country’s national butterfly Holly blue.

The collection uses sustainable and fully circular SPINNOVA® fibre, which is made out of wood or waste and produced without harmful chemicals. The SPINNOVA® fibre uses 99% less water and produces significantly less CO2 emissions than cotton production. Spinnova has also partnered with leading clothing and apparel brands including adidas, The North Face, H&M Group, Marimekko and Bergans.

“We’re happy to see that our material fits runways, everyday use and outdoors alike. Collaborating with emerging brands is just as important to us as working with established brands as we believe the entire textile industry needs to become more sustainable,” adds Spinnova’s CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen.

Posted September 8, 2021

Source: Spinnova