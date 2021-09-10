Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Monica Mirro President Of The prAna Brand

PORTLAND, Ore. — September 9, 2021 — Columbia Sportswear Company, an innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Monica Mirro as the President of the prAna brand.

Mirro will lead the prAna brand, continuing the brand-led, consumer focused approach to create clothing for positive change. She brings extensive experience in leadership roles building inspirational omni-channel brands, including Under Armour and SPANX. Her experience in go-to-market strategies, distribution channel diversification and success in achieving consumer brand loyalty will be important in growing the prAna brand.

“We’re excited that Monica will be joining us and are confident that her growth mindset, strategic discipline and people-first approach will propel the prAna brand,” said Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President for Emerging Brands.

“prAna is a brand that blends innovation and creativity with its innate integrity,” said Monica Mirro. “I’m looking forward to leading the prAna team on a journey to allow more consumers to discover and experience the power of prAna.”

Posted September 10, 2021

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company