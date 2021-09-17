Chico’s FAS, Inc. Appoints Patrick J. Guido As Chief Financial Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — September 17, 2021 — Chico’s FAS, Inc. (“Chico’s FAS” or the “Company”) today announced that Patrick J. Guido has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 20, 2021 and will report directly to Molly Langenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of Chico’s FAS.

Mr. Guido has more than 20 years of finance and operations experience and has held numerous executive leadership roles at premier retail and consumer companies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S. In this role, he helped support continued growth and financial strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also contributing to the development and implementation of the long-term strategic plan.

Prior to this position, Mr. Guido served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of lululemon athletica inc., a multinational designer, distributor and retailer of healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel and accessories. In this role, he provided financial oversight and business analytics during a historic growth period at the company, which resulted in a significant increase in aggregate revenue, strong EPS growth and substantial increase in share price over two years.

“PJ is a highly accomplished finance executive with deep knowledge of the retail industry and a proven track record guiding companies through significant growth periods,” said Molly Langenstein. “We are excited about the growth of our company. I am pleased to welcome PJ to the Chico’s FAS team.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Chico’s FAS team and leverage my industry experience to continue strengthening the Company’s financial and operational performance,” said Mr. Guido. “I look forward to partnering with Molly and the rest of the team to continue capitalizing on Chico’s FAS’ impressive momentum in its return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

In connection with Mr. Guido’s appointment, David Oliver, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since February 2020, has been reappointed to his prior role of Senior Vice President Finance – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Ms. Langenstein further commented, “On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank David for his leadership and many contributions over these past 18 months. We greatly value and appreciate David’s stalwart leadership and guidance during this critical period in our company and look forward to continuing to benefit from his talent and financial expertise.”

Patrick J. Guido Mr. Guido most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Prior to this position, Mr. Guido served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of lululemon athletica inc. Before joining lululemon in 2018, he served a seven-year tenure at VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, as Vice President, Treasury and Corporate Development. In the role, he was responsible for managing capital allocation strategies, mitigating global financial risk and executing on multiple strategic initiatives for the company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Guido served in roles of increasing responsibilities at The Home Depot, Inc. and Saks Incorporated. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and holds a BS from Georgetown University.

Posted September 17, 2021

Source: Chico’s FAS, Inc.