Benetton Group Entrusts Dematic With An Automation Solution For Key Logistics Facilities In Italy

CERNUSCO SUL NAVIGLIO, Italy — September 29, 2021 — Dematic is proud to announce today an agreement with Benetton Group, one of the best-known fashion companies in the world with the iconic brands as United Colors of Benetton and Sisley, with a retail network of over 4,000 stores.

At the end of 2022, Dematic will implement a solution featuring an AutoStore™ system in the Benetton Group’s logistics facilities in Villorba (TV), Italy with the aim of boosting its e-commerce channel by optimizing storage capacity and order processing.

The Benetton Group has been seeking to make its picking operations more efficient, flexibile and agile by reducing required space, improving picking times and extending the life of its logistics facilities.

Flavio Este, Dematic Italy Managing Director said, “As an expert in automation, has been exciting to be so close to such a forward-looking customer and build a solid partnership for the future of their commerce.”

Rosario Filomena, Dematic Italy Sales Manager who handled the negotiation, continued, “The Benetton Group will be able to achieve its e-commerce objectives with this scalable solution featuring AutoStore, a very compact, easily expandable high-performance storage system with minimal energy consumption and a high degree of security.”

“We chose Dematic because we were interested in a partner with significant experience in the e-commerce sector and a solid international background,” declared Valentino Soldan, Head of Logistic at Benetton Group. “We are convinced their AutoStore-based solution will meet our business needs perfectly, and we are confident in facing an increasingly challenging market with a structured and technologically advanced solution, capable of accompanying our development for many years to come.”

Dematic software will control and manage the entire operation. The AutoStore system will be implemented with 60,000 bins and orders will be picked by 53 mobile robots that travel over the top of the storage units and descend into the units to access the bins with the requested items. The robots then transport the items to one of 12 pick stations where the items are grouped together for further processing in production. (Benetton Group staff previously had to travel long distances to pick individual items.)

Posted September 29, 2021

Source: Dematic