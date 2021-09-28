AAFA Welcomes Expansion Of USTR Leadership With Bianchi Confirmation As Deputy USTR

WASHINGTON — September 23, 2021 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association welcomed the Senate’s confirmation of Sarah Bianchi as a Deputy United States Trade Representative today. Bianchi will work closely with the apparel and footwear industry, with portfolios covering Asia, Africa, Investment, Services, Textiles, and Industrial Competitiveness.

“Sarah Bianchi brings a wealth of experience to this role, and we are excited to work with her on the critical industry issues and with trade relationships in Asia and Africa,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “Getting the USTR bench up to full strength is important for the U.S. apparel and footwear industry, which depends on access to global suppliers and to global customers to support the livelihoods of more than 3 million American workers throughout our supply chains.”

Yesterday, AAFA welcomed the confirmation of Jayme White, also for a Deputy USTR position. AAFA has also been pushing for swift confirmation of other pending appointments, including María L. Pagán for Deputy United States Trade Representative (Geneva Office); Christopher Wilson, Chief Innovation and Intellectual Property Negotiator; and Elaine Trevino as Chief Agriculture Negotiator.

