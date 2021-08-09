Target Introduces The Fall Designer Collection Featuring Four Rising Forces In Fashion

MINNEAPOLIS — August 9, 2021 — Target Corp. today announced The Fall Designer Collection, featuring four limited-time-only design partners: Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan. Representing each designer’s signature aesthetic, The Fall Designer Collection features more than 180 modern and classic fall wardrobe essentials, ranging in price from $15-$80, with most items under $50.

“For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly-regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the fall season.”

The Fall Designer Collection features modern and versatile designs that will endure season after season and reflects Target’s commitment to inclusivity, ranging in size from XXS-4X. The collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores this September, as well as via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup.

The Designers

Rachel Comey launched her eponymous brand in 2001 with a menswear line and following its success, launched a womenswear line in 2004. Her collections are known for their elements of understated, everyday glamour featuring sculptural silhouettes and playful details.

“This Fall marks the twenty-year anniversary of my brand, Rachel Comey. We are proud to have grown from a New York-based company to a global one, and are thrilled to introduce our designs to an even wider audience through this partnership with Target. The collection is filled with easy, wearable styles that work for all lifestyles, which aligns perfectly with our mission and this celebratory milestone,” says Rachel Comey.

Rachel Comey for Target features casual and approachable styles designed with elements of surprise that come in the form of unexpected fabric and silhouette pairings, such as sweater pants, denim handbags and leather blouses.

Victor Glemaud is a designer from New York. He launched his eponymous collection in 2006 focused on bold and bright statement knitwear and was named a finalist for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017.

“Working with Target on this collection has been a highlight of my career. I always aim to make designs that are celebratory, fun and encourage all people, no matter their race, size or gender, to embrace who they are. I hope that every guest who shops at Target is able to find a piece in my collection that makes them feel the most like themselves,” says Victor Glemaud.

Victor Glemaud for Target features multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within everyday versatile pieces designed for all people.

Sandy Liang’s ready-to-wear collections, the first of which was created in 2014, are rooted in outerwear and feature elevated detailing and fabrics.

“My brand is inspired by nostalgic moments from my childhood, and when the opportunity to collaborate with Target on a fall fashion collection came about, I knew it was the perfect fit as I’ve always admired their collaborations. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my designs to such a broad audience and hope that they encourage Target’s guests to have fun with their fashion and not take themselves too seriously,” Liang said.

With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy Liang for Target boasts effortlessly cool and confident designs that offer versatility and are both comfortable and fun at the same time — including smocked dresses and patchwork fleece.

Nili Lotan is a New York City-based designer. Following decades of experience working for major designers in the fashion industry, Lotan launched her namesake fashion brand in 2003 — a wardrobe of luxurious, chic, and timeless pieces for today’s woman.

“I’ve always believed that the clothes you wear tell a complex story of who you are as an individual. Your clothes should give you the strength and confidence to run your life. I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with Target to bring a collection of fashion staples to a wider audience than ever before,” says Nili Lotan.

Nili Lotan for Target reflects a sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic inspired by European simplicity met with ’70s Americana — including pieces like jumpsuits, slip dresses and outerwear.

