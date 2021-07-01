VF Corporation Completes The Sale Of The Occupational Portion Of Its Work Segment

DENVER — June 28, 2021— VF Corporation, a global supplier of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has completed the sale of the occupational portion of its Work segment to a subsidiary of Redwood Capital Investments, LLC, a diversified holding company.

The occupational workwear portion of VF’s Work segment includes the following brands: Red Kap®, VF Solutions®, Bulwark®, Workrite®, Walls®, Terra®, Kodiak®, Work Authority® and Horace Small®.

The sale does not include the Dickies® and Timberland PRO® brands.

The announcement follows the April 28, 2021, news release in which VF announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement regarding the sale of this business. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Posted July 1, 2021

Source: VF Corporation