LYCRA® FitSense™ Technology Delivers Breakthrough Benefits In Modesty And Bra Foam Replacement

WILMINGTON, Del. — July 27, 2021 — The LYCRA Co., a developer of innovative solutions for the textile, apparel, and personal care industries, today introduced a breakthrough LYCRA® FitSense™ technology innovation that reduces or eliminates the need for bra foam. This patent-pending bra cup application can be used in intimate apparel such as traditional wired, non-wired or unlined bras (including bralettes and sport bras), plus activewear and swimwear.

LYCRA FitSense technology is a water-based, solvent-free dispersion that is comprised of the same molecule as LYCRA fiber. The dispersion is screen-printed directly onto the bra fabric, increasing the power of the fabric in precise areas. The power increase in the bra cup effectively reduces nipple protrusion while providing symmetrical support, shaping and lift for the bustline—reducing or eliminating the need for sewn-in panels or insertable pads.

Zones of support can be applied to the bottom and sides of the bra cup for shaping, as well as the wing for maximum comfort and smoothing. LYCRA FitSense technology also can be applied between fabric layers in the bra cup to mask nipple protrusion while retaining the original fabric aesthetics.

“With LYCRA FitSense technology, the print does the work of the pad and enables brands to build a better bra for all sizes, styles and silhouettes — a true breakthrough development,” said Melissa Stewart, global technology director-R&D materials innovations. “With this new innovation, women have more choices in bras that provide functionality, style and comfort.”

Bras can be rigid, bulky, and hot, with multiple components and structures creating an uncomfortable, restrictive wearing experience. LYCRA FitSense technology can be used to design functional bras that are lighter, thinner, and more breathable, without sacrificing modesty, all-day comfort, durability, support or shaping. And unlike polyurethane foam — which discolors and can move around or even get lost in the wash — LYCRA FitSense technology is built into the garment and is highly durable to machine washing and regular wear. Further, in swimwear applications, the technology provides chlorine resistance and fast drying benefits versus foams and dual fabric layers.

LYCRA FitSense technology offers intimate apparel makers versatility to create intentional design aesthetics by incorporating delicate patterns and artistic details that align with their brand identities. “Designs and colors can be easily customized to deliver on-trend fashion cues — from feminine, lacelike designs to sporty geometric shapes — that satisfy all tastes,” said Stewart. “With LYCRA FitSense technology, a designer’s imagination is the only creative limitation.”

LYCRA FitSense technology, which achieved the ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX sustainability certification, is applied using standard screen-printing processes, eliminating the need for specialty equipment or major supply chain upgrades. The LYCRA Company provides technical guidance to enable brands, retailers, and garment makers to easily access this innovation.

Posted July 27, 2021

Source: The LYCRA Co.