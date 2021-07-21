Kassia Davis Relaunches Iconic American Sneaker Brand PF Flyers

BOSTON — July 21, 2021 — PF Flyers, the classic American sneaker brand, has been acquired from New Balance by Kassia Davis, who will serve as the brand’s Executive Chairwoman. Relaunching in September 2021, the first collection will include men’s, women’s, and children’s product in several key styles. A waitlist will be available on the PF Flyers website for consumers to sign-up and be notified ahead of the first drop.

Davis, entrepreneur and also the founder of KADA, a new clothing brand featuring sustainably made, elevated essentials for the modern woman, joins a small club of female executives in both the sneaker and footwear industry at large.

“During my 10+ years in the sneaker industry, I learned that there were very few women in positions of leadership for me to look up to,” said Davis. “Throughout my career, I also realized my passion for creative design and branding. I have always seen the tremendous potential for the PF Flyers brand and look forward to relaunching this true American classic.”

On the creative front, PENSOLE, led by Founder, D’Wayne Edwards, and former Design Director, Brand Jordan, will lead the brand’s creative direction for the first year. He also joins PF Flyers’ board as a founding member.

“At this stage of my career with PENSOLE, I get excited about opportunities to use sneakers as a tool to educate and inspire consumers on what is possible. What Kassia is doing with the relaunch of PF Flyers is very important to the future of our industry. Our consumers need to see who they can become and Kassia is doing exactly that,” said D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, PENSOLE.

Classic styles will be available for order this coming September, with new styles launching in subsequent collections. Relaunch styles include the “Center Hi” ($68) and “Center Lo” ($58) available in black, white, red, and navy, as well as the “Sandlot” ($78) in black. All children’s styles will be priced at $48.

Source: PF Flyers