Chasing The Sun With FORLOH: American-Made Warm-Weather Collection For Outdoor Enthusiasts

WHITEFISH, Mont. — July 28, 2021 — In time for the warmth and humidity, FORLOH, the 100% made-in-America technical outdoor brand, introduces SolAir, a brand-new collection of clothing designed to keep wearers cool and comfortable whether hiking, hunting, fishing or simply spending time outdoors. As with all offerings, FORLOH leads with technology and innovation, and the SolAir collection is no exception. The brand is introducing first-to-market brrr° Pro technology, with world-class cooling minerals woven into fibers of the apparel which decreases body temperature by a staggering three and a half degrees. Its technology you can feel from the moment you put it on. Hyper-wicking and an incredible 900+ UPF rating, along with anti-microbial and scent control, it is being touted as the most technologically advanced warm weather range on the planet.

Within the SolAir collection will be two specialty assortments: a women’s swimwear line with SilverLUXE technology and core products featuring Insect Shield®, (available in the US only.) An eco-friendly and anti-microbial technology to eliminate odors and stains from bacteria, FORLOH’s SilverLUXE also provides the women’s swimwear pieces chlorine- and UV-resistance, as well as UPF 50+ protection. FORLOH will also be launching a line extension of its core products featuring Insect Shield®, an EPA-approved technology for treating gear that repels mosquitoes, ticks, flies and fleas, providing protection for the whole family.

“The introduction of the SolAir collection represents a major moment for FORLOH as we move beyond the hunt space to other markets like fishing and the broader warm weather outdoors. The innovative technologies and technical design elements that have been proven in the most grueling conditions are now in a versatile apparel collection that covers all weather, climates and outdoor activities,” said Andy Techmanski, FORLOH CEO. “We’ve incorporated new technologies to the line that level-up the warm-weather apparel game in a way that no one else has been able to, and we’re still proud to say that all our gear is 100% USA made.”

Built with performance and comfort in mind, FORLOH’s SolAir warm-weather apparel line employs brrrº Pro’s Triple Chill Effect®, three cooling mechanisms that work together to continuously reduce skin temperature. First, all-natural minerals in the yarn provide an instant and continuous cooling effect against the skin, which provides a lab-proven cooling effect that is nearly twice as effective as other technologies on the market. Those same minerals also speed up the active wicking process of moisture, moving it to the exterior of the garment. That, in turn, facilitates rapid drying — up to seven minutes faster than competitive technologies. And unlike current cooling technology options that eventually wash out, brrrº Pro will last the lifetime of the garment.

In addition to the cooling performance features, brrrº Pro also provides more than UPF 900 sun protection, even in lighter, thin fabrics like those used in FORLOH’s SolAir collection. Similar to other baselayer pieces from FORLOH, SolAir also uses a combination of two odor-eliminating technologies from industry-leader Polygiene®: Polygiene OdorCrunch™, a revolutionary technology that eliminates environmental odors like campfire, and Polygiene BioStatic™ technology, which stops odor-causing bacteria from occurring in the first place. When combined together, these two technologies offer the most comprehensive odor protection available.

With certain styles available now and continuing to drop throughout the summer, the SolAir collection can be seen at FORLOH.com and their flagship retail shop in Whitefish, MT. The assortment’s colorways include: Deep Cover Camo, Exposed Camo, Sea Clear Camo, Ensign Blue, Glacier, Magnet, and Bahama Green.

brrrº is based and originated in Atlanta, Georgia, upholding FORLOH’s commitment to 100% USA manufacturing.

Posted July 28, 2021

Source: FORLOH