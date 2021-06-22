Get The Perfect Pair: Duluth Trading Co. Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Custom Pants Builder

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — June 22, 2021— Duluth Trading Co., the lifestyle company and workwear destination known for its solution-based apparel, announces the launch of the first fully customizable pants in the workwear space. Pioneering its new online shopping capability, the proprietary tool will allow customers to build perfect pants for their own specific fit and end use. Starting today, Duluth Custom Built™ will be available exclusively on Duluth Trading’s website, allowing shoppers to create their own DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® work pants in just a few clicks.

Duluth invites customers to experience the first-of-its-kind platform that guides shoppers seamlessly through a custom fit and feature experience. Centered around the best-selling rugged-yet-flexible DuluthFlex Fire Hose fabric, Duluth Custom Built walks users through seven simple steps to choose a made-to-order fit with over 350 waist and inseam combinations as well as a choice of slim, standard or relaxed fit. Shoppers then navigate their way through details like pocket type and placement as well as classic workwear features including utility loops, bottom hem reinforcements and more.

“A one-size-fits-all mentality never really worked for our team when it came to product design. It was important for us to ensure that Duluth favorites were not just ‘available’ in our customers’ size but made for their size — as unique and precision crafted as the work they do,” said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product, Visual & Creative. “With over 10,000 possible ways to build out our signature DuluthFlex Fire Hose pants, Duluth Custom Built reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting our customers in the garage, in the garden, at the work site, in the great outdoors or anywhere else in between.”

DuluthFlex Fire Hose canvas is inspired by fabric that once wrapped fire hoses. Made with a 97-percent cotton, 3-percent spandex blended fabric, DuluthFlex Fire Hose offers optimal flexibility and abrasion resistance. Customers can create their own personalized pair of DuluthFlex Fire Hose work pants on www.duluthtrading.com/custombuilt starting at $79.50.

