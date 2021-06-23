EUROJERSEY Presents Its AW 2022 “RECONQUEST” Ready-To-Wear Collection Of Sensitive® Fabrics

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — June 23, 2021— A desire for reconquest animates EUROJERSEY’s new FW 2022 collection of Sensitive® Fabrics. Renewed enthusiasm, to savour a fresh wave of emotions. Feeling reconciled with the world helps us reconnect to our inner self as we experience a new sense of belonging and kinship with the universe. Nature envelops us, protects us, in its countless ever-evolving forms that change and adapt over time. A constant, cyclic muse, providing inspiration, cues, suggestions, to be reinterpreted through the imaginative details of a well-thought-out crossover.

A compelling invitation to reflect on the wonders of the world: this is how Sensitive® Fabrics give life to a mesmerising journey, where fashion and the environment join forces to evoke unexpected, magic places, rich with colours, textures, floral and animalier prints, urging us to take a leap into a realm populated by creations of extraordinary aesthetic impact. Vibrant experiences intermixed with reassuring patterns on fabrics designed to give comfort and wellbeing throughout the day.

June 23, 2021

