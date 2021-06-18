Delta Galil And adidas Announce License Agreement For Men’s And Women’s Underwear Collections

TEL AVIV, Israel — June 18, 2021 — adidas and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a global licensing agreement that will see Delta Galil design, manufacture and distribute men’s and women’s underwear collections under adidas’ Badge of Sport and Originals labels. Launching for Spring 2022, the new men’s and women’s collections will be available in the APAC, EMEA, Europe and Latin America regions, with the women’s collections also launching in North America.

“We are honored to partner with adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, to launch these new collections,” said Victoria Vandagriff, President of D2 Brands at Delta Galil. “Innovation is core to the DNA of both adidas and Delta Galil and we look forward to leveraging that shared strength and focus through this collaboration. This license marks a meaningful addition to Delta Galil’s portfolio of licensed and proprietary brands.”

The new collections will feature innovative fabrics and proprietary knitting technology that offer improved flexibility for the perfect fit. Both the men’s and women’s lines will be made with a unique blend of cotton and eco-friendly Tencel and incorporate Refibra™, a revolutionary textile solution for recycling cotton waste that was developed in partnership with Lenzing for go-anywhere, do-anything comfort.

The Badge of Sport collection will be sold through adidas’ DTC channels, department stores and sporting goods retailers. The Originals collection will be distributed through adidas’ DTC channels, premium department stores and select fashion retailers

Posted June 18, 2021

Source: Delta Galil Industries