Back-To-School U.S. Retail Sales Expected To Grow 5.5%* Compared To Last Year, According To Mastercard Spendingpulse

PURCHASE, N.Y. — June 10, 2021— As students wrap up the current school year, retailers – and parents – are already preparing for a robust back-to-school shopping season as more kids head back into the classroom. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse™, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail sales are expected to grow 5.5% excluding automotive and gas during the critical July 15 through September 6 back-to-school period compared to 2020. Compared to 2019, sales are expected to grow 6.7%.
“Back to school has always been a prime season for retailers. This year, the broader reopening brings an exciting wave of optimism as children prepare for another school year, and the grown-ups in their lives approach a similar ‘return to office’ scenario,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “This back-to-school season will be defined by choice as online sales remain robust, brick and mortar browsing regains momentum and strong promotions help retailers compete for shoppers’ wallets.”
|Anticipated Back-to-School Retail Sales
|Anticipated Year-Over-Year (YOY) Growth
2021 (July 15-September 6) vs.
2020 (July 16-September 7)
|Anticipated Year-Over-Two Years (YO2Y) Growth
2021 (July 15-September 6) vs.
2019 (July 13-September 4)
|Total Retail Sales (ex. Auto and Gas)
|+5.5%
|+6.7%
|Total Retail Sales (ex. Auto)
|+10.0%
|+9.1%
|E-commerce Sales
|-6.6%
|+53.2%
|Apparel
|+78.2%
|+11.3%
|Electronics
|+13.0%
|+9.6%
|Department Stores
|+25.3%
|+9.5%
|Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check
Sector-Level Back-to-School Trends:
As the broader U.S. reopening occurs and consumers return to brick and mortar, we anticipate e-commerce sales will ease slightly compared to last year (-6.6%) but will remain up a significant amount (+53.2%) when compared to 2019. In terms of what consumers are buying this back-to-school season, we anticipate the following retail trends:
- Apparel Refresh: While athleisure was the fashion statement of 2020, this year brings the diversification of the wardrobe as in-person schooling, reunions and other events drive consumers to make their social debuts in style. Apparel is expected to grow 78.2% YOY / 11.3% YO2Y.
- Department Store Shopping Returns: Department Stores, outdoor shopping centers and malls offer a fresh change of scenery for shoppers. We forecast a 25.3% YOY / 9.5% YO2Y increase in the Department Store sector as they rebound from last year’s dip in foot traffic. Buy online, pick-up in store as well as technologies such as contactless will remain important as consumers continue to seek low-contact experiences.
- Tech Upgrade: If we learned one thing this past year, it’s that technology keeps us connected. With many states and schools determining the virtual/in-person cadence, we anticipate Electronics will be up 13.0% YOY / 9.6% YO2Y.
Building on Ongoing Retail Momentum:
The anticipated back-to-school sales growth is a continuation of ongoing retail sales momentum, with May marking the eighth consecutive month of Total Retail Sales growth*. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline, increased 12.2% year-over-year in May, and 10.2% compared to May 2019. Online sales in May grew 1.1% and 94.8% respectively, compared to the same periods.
|Mastercard SpendingPulse™ U.S. Snapshot – May 2021
|Sales Growth May 2021 vs. 2020
|Sales Growth May 2021 vs. 2019
|Total Retail Sales (ex. Auto and Gas)
|+12.2%
|+10.2%
|Total Retail Sales (ex. Auto)
|+16.4%
|+9.9%
|E-commerce Sales
|+1.1%
|+94.8%
|By Sector
|Apparel
|+75.9%
|+14.7%
|Department Stores
|+212.0%
|+4.2%
|Furniture & Furnishings
|+22.5%
|+20.2%
|Grocery
|+4.8%
|+14.4%
|Jewelry
|+203.4%
|+44.7%
|Lodging
|+254.4%
|-1.5%
|Restaurants
|+84.7%
|+7.9%
|Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check
*excluding auto and gas sales
Posted June 10, 2021
Source: Mastercard