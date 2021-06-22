Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches New ‘Freely’ Activewear Summer Styles

KATY, Texas — June 22, 2021— Academy Sports + Outdoors’ newest private-label activewear collection, Freely, will launch additional styles this summer as women continue seeking apparel that easily transitions from work to a workout. Freely is crafted with sustainability in mind — nearly a third of the items are made from recycled materials.

As athleisure’s demand continues to grow, the Freely brand is excited to roll out new summer styles, including a skort, dress and matching sets for more outfits to transition through the day.

“Freely gives women a versatile activewear option at prices and sizes that are inclusive of all lifestyles,” said Lori Fike, vice president and DMM Athletic Apparel at Academy. “We strive for effortless comfort without compromising on style.”

Freely inspires Academy’s customers to curate a closet of flexible, lifestyle-centric apparel options with high quality materials at a good value. Sizes range from S-3X, and unlike other activewear lines, Freely includes footwear for a complete fit.

“Freely apparel is high quality yet budget-friendly. I can grab an entire outfit and look totally put together without breaking the bank,” said Leah Egwuatu, fitness blogger and Academy partner

Freely is available at academy.com/freely and in all 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations, along with convenient shopping options like curbside pickup and Buy Online, Pick Up in Store. As Academy supports women in their sports and outdoors passions, the expanding Freely assortment empowers them to feel confident regardless the activity.

Keep an eye out for more new styles throughout the season, plus fall pieces that bring comfort and self-expression to any wardrobe.

