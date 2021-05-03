3DLOOK Partners With Dickies® To Offer Tmall Global Shoppers A Personalized Fitting Experience

SAN MATEO, CA — May 6, 2021, 2021 — 3DLOOK, a supplier of AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Dickies®, owned by VF Corporation, to offer Dickies customers a personalized fitting experience on Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global platform in China. The pilot program, the first of its kind for any of VF Corporation’s brands, will leverage 3DLOOK’s technology to provide highly accurate size and fit recommendations, removing any confusion about what size consumers should buy when shopping for Dickies apparel on Tmall.

“We’re honored to be working with the forward-thinking team at VF Corporation to develop a solution that will enable a highly personalized and seamless Dickies shopping experience for a new generation of online customers,” said Whitney Cathcart, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of 3DLOOK. “We’re excited to execute this pilot program and look forward to extending it in the future, as it has the potential to completely transform the customer fit experience and become the foundation of a more efficient and sustainable manufacturing business model.”

3DLOOK’s technology increases conversion and decreases return rates for brands by using a patented combination of computer vision and 3D statistical modeling to obtain landmarks and more than 80 measurement points from just two smartphone photos of a shopper.

Shoppers on the Dickies Tmall store simply choose a style and click on a measurement widget to be voice-guided through a quick, easy and engaging process that uses just a front and a side photo. The solution then maps the shopper’s body and shape data with product data to determine what size would fit them best.

The Tmall Global pilot program with 3DLOOK is Dickies’ first step in achieving its goal of restructuring its manufacturing processes, speeding time to market, reducing costs across its supply chain and shifting to a customer-centric, on-demand manufacturing business model. The initiative will allow Dickies to gauge customers’ reaction to the 3DLOOK fit experience and gather insights before implementing changes throughout its supply chain to improve efficiency and expanding the solution to other brands in VF Corporation’s portfolio.

“A few years ago, VF Corporation embarked on a journey to digitize its brands’ product creation and go-to-market processes,” said Adela Tan, Vice President and Managing Director, Dickies (VF Asia Pacific). “The pandemic only accelerated our need to use digital technologies to become more agile and responsive to consumers’ demands and fit recommendation was one of the top opportunities we identified. We chose to partner with 3DLOOK and launch this project on Dickies’ Tmall flagship store to target China’s digitally savvy Gen Z consumers and better understand their appetite for such functionality, so we can incorporate the learnings and scale our efforts across multiple brands and regions.”

Posted May 6, 2021

Source: 3DLOOK