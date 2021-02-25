Reborn Clothing Co. Names French/West/Vaughan (FWV) As Agency Of Record

RALEIGH, N.C. — February 25, 2021 — French/ West/ Vaughan (FWV), one of the nation’s 20 largest independently-held public relations and integrated marketing agencies, has been selected by Reborn Clothing Co. to support the brand’s integrated marketing strategy development and execution. Reborn Clothing Co. is a textile upcycling company on a mission to turn consumer and corporate waste into new, useful items.

“I met Emily Neville when she founded Reborn Clothing as an NC State University student in 2017 and have watched her company grow over the years,” said Rick French, Chairman & CEO of FWV. “Even then, her vision for Reborn and its potential for creating positive change in the textile industry was impressive. During a time when a brand’s environmental impact is more important than ever, FWV will use creative storytelling to bring awareness to the global climate crisis solution Reborn offers. We are honored to support Emily and the company’s continued growth.”

Reborn Clothing Co. started as a way for individuals to get clothing out of the back of their closets and made into new products, but the company quickly discovered an opportunity for textile waste reduction on a larger scale. Today, Reborn offers sustainable solutions to consumers and organizations of all sizes. Operating from manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Reborn works with top brands, colleges and universities to transform surplus branded apparel and textile waste into enduring products.

“We have ambitious plans for Reborn in 2021, and we are excited to engage French/West/Vaughan to support us as we head into another year of projected growth,” said Emily Neville, Founder and CEO of Reborn Clothing Co. “FWV’s reputation and the list of top apparel brands on its client roster is impressive, so I know we are in capable hands.”

FWV kicked off work in January with Reborn Clothing Co., the latest company to be added to the list of apparel companies. The agency has worked with over the years including Wrangler, Lee, Jantzen, Peter Millar, Speedo, and Tasc Performance Apparel, among countless others.

