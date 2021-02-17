J.Crew Announces All Cashmere Sweaters To Be Produced Using Good Cashmere Standard® Certified Cashmere; A First-Of-Its-Kind Commitment Among U.S. Retailers

NEW YORK — February 17, 2021 — J.Crew today announced that 100% of all cashmere sweaters and non-apparel pieces from the newly launched Spring 2021 collection and onwards, will be produced using The Good Cashmere Standard® (GCS) certified cashmere, a first-of-its-kind commitment among U.S. retailers.

The Good Cashmere Standard® (GCS) was developed by the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a non-profit organization aiming to improve the welfare of cashmere goats, the lives of farmers and farming communities, and the environment in which they live. Through its partnership with GCS, J.Crew is not only able to guarantee a sustainable cashmere supply chain but can also provide full traceability for certified cashmere pieces.

J.Crew also announced it is extending its partnership with the Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA) to empower women herders in Mongolia to improve their economic and social standing. The SFA promotes the sustainable production of cashmere, minimizes environmental impact, ensures high animal welfare, and safeguards herder livelihoods.

As part of its multi-year program with J.Crew, the SFA will support nearly 1,000 female herders (and their households) in Mongolia and will focus on the following areas:

Education: Female herders will be trained on how to better negotiate trades and contracts, handle cash, make decisions and secure higher economic returns for their cooperative.

Financial Incentives: Incentives will be provided to herding cooperatives that include females as their members and have a least one woman in their decision-making structure, and to those that develop social safety nets and offer collective support for vulnerable female-led families.

Fibre Sorting Program: Increased economic return for female cooperative members will be achieved through a fibre sorting program, which will create the opportunity for the herders to sell higher quality fibre at a premium price.

Posted February 17, 2021

Source: J.Crew