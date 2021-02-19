Hyosung’s 100-Percent Recycled creora® regen Spandex Grabs Denim Industry’s Attention

SEOUL — February 19, 2021 — With sustainability, traceability and transparency at the top of the denim industry’s agenda, mills and brands are seeking fiber technology solutions to help them create the most responsibly made, eco-friendly denim products.

While still unable to gather in person at trade shows for the time being, Hyosung will present its latest sustainable fiber developments to the tightknit denim community during Kingpins24 FLASH virtual event taking place February 23-24, 2021.

Among its sustainable fiber solutions, Hyosung will highlight its GRS-certified, 100-percent recycled creora® regen spandex made from reclaimed waste, which has been in demand since its launch in 2020.

“Because we make our creora regen spandex from 100-percent reclaimed waste, we are helping our customers make a fully sustainable denim product,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung Global marketing director-Textiles.

Hyosung’s creora regen spandex has caught the attention of Tejidos Royo a leading denim innovator and manufacturer committed to sustainability.

“What is really exciting for us in working with Hyosung is that they have the textile solution that will allow us to make denim fabric made from 100-percent recycled content,” said Jóse R. Royo, sales director, Tejidos Royo.

Hyosung will also share developments with its 3D Max creora spandex, which allows denim products to have dual performance features — ultra-stretch and excellent recovery that lasts over time.

According to Simko, denim made with 3D Max creora spandex eliminates the need for stretch polyester and the fabric can be treated for environmentally friendly laser washing to create distressed looks.

In addition to its 100% recycled regen creora spandex and 3D-Max creor® spandex Hyosung will present the following eco-friendly, multi-function fibers:

MIPAN regen aqua X: recycled cool-touch nylon with UV protection;

regen askin: recycled cool-touch polyester with UV protection; and

regen aerolight: recycled lightweight polyester with high-performance moisture management.

A pre-recorded livestream video between Miguel Sanchez, technology leader at Kingpins, José R. Royo, sales director of Tejidos Royo, and Mike Simko, global marketing director of Hyosung Textiles will be available to view on Wednesday, February 24 at 1:20 PM ET by registering for free at Kingpins24 FLASH: https://kingpinsshow.com/shows/kingpins24-2/.

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: Hyosung