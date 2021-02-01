Former Nike Executive Emma Minto Joins Crocs As Senior Vice President And General Manager Of The Americas

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — February 1, 2021 — Crocs, Inc., a global supplier of casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced that Emma Minto was hired as senior vice president and general manager, overseeing all operations for the brand’s Americas region.

Ms. Minto was formerly at Nike, where she spent 16 years in a range of leadership roles for the footwear giant, most recently as vice president and general manager of Nike Women’s, North America, where she drove integrated brand, product and go-to-market strategy for the women’s running, training and sportswear categories. Prior to that role, Ms. Minto was vice president, Nike Direct Global Retail Operations, responsible for global real estate, construction, retail operations, risk and control and service excellence across a 1,200 store-owned fleet. In addition, Ms. Minto provided leadership in several critical roles across the country and globe, supporting various lines of apparel and footwear.

Ms. Minto joins at a time of tremendous momentum and growth for Crocs. The brand recently announced that 2020 revenue will be the strongest in its history, with expectations for full year 2020 sales to grow more than 12% to a record of approximately $1.38 billion, up from a previous range of 5% to 7% growth. Further, Crocs is predicting revenue growth of 20% to 25% in 2021.

“I am thrilled to welcome Emma to the Crocs team at this very exciting moment for the brand,” said Michelle Poole, Brand President. “Her strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team.”

“Anyone paying attention knows that Crocs’ brand and business have never been stronger, and there’s plenty of room for continued growth,” said Ms. Minto. “I’m excited to join this incredible team and ‘come as you are’ culture, bringing the joy of comfort technologies and personalization to consumers everywhere.”

Ms. Minto received a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Posted: February 1, 2021

Source: Crocs, Inc.