Gildan Awarded Silver Class Distinction in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021

MONTREAL — February 15, 2021 — Gildan Activewear Inc. has reinforced its position as a sustainable leader in apparel manufacturing with a ninth-consecutive recognition in The Sustainability Yearbook, an award that distinguishes the world’s highest performing sustainable companies. This year, Gildan was awarded a Silver Class distinction, which recognizes that the Company’s ESG score is within 1% to 5% of the industry’s highest performing companies. Gildan scored particularly high in categories related to climate strategy, operational eco-efficiency, occupational health and safety, and risk and crisis management. Once again, Gildan was the only North American company to be recognized as a sustainability leader in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry.

The Sustainability Yearbook, by S&P Global, is one of the world’s most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability. This annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world’s largest companies and rewards the top 15% with class distinctions. This year, a record number of companies across 61 industries were assessed with the goal of identifying those which exemplify leading corporate sustainability practices and a focus on long-term growth drivers.

“We are proud to be part of The Sustainability Yearbook once again, even more so this year as the number of companies assessed increased by close to 50%,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. “This recognition is the result of our commitment towards continuously identifying risks, measuring impacts, and disclosing transparent results.”

“We congratulate Gildan on its Silver Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research at S&P Global.

Posted February 15, 2021

Source: Gildan Activewear, Inc.