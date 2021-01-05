Macy’s Names Nata Dvir Chief Merchandising Officer

GLENDALE, Calif. — January 4, 2021 — Macy’s Inc. today announced that Nata Dvir has been named chief merchandising officer of the Macy’s brand, effective February 1, 2021. She currently serves as Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for Beauty and Center Core merchandise.

In her new role, Dvir will be responsible for leading Macy’s Merchandising, with oversight of all merchandising categories and private brands. She will report to Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and CEO. Dvir will succeed Patti Ongman, who, as previously announced, plans to retire at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.

“Nata is a strong merchant with deep connections to our partners, first-rate instincts and an eye for newness,” said Gennette. “I’m confident that she will continue our merchandising transformation, influencing our customers’ personal style through accessible fashion, clear value and an enhanced digital and store experience.”

“Patti is an accomplished retail executive and an inspiring leader. On behalf of everyone at Macy’s, I want to thank her for her many contributions to the company over the last four decades and the tremendous impact she has had on our organization. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” continued Gennette.

About Nata Dvir

Dvir has held various leadership roles within Macy’s merchant organization, including experience in Men’s, Beauty, Shoes, Jewelry, Food and Licensed businesses. In September 2017, Dvir was named Macy’s General Business Manager for Beauty, a new role in the organization. In that role, she has transformed the cosmetics and fragrance business, creating a more open and experiential environment in store, enhancing entertainment and customer experiences, taking a fresh approach to digital engagement and expanding new brands.

In February 2020, Dvir added responsibility for Center Core merchandise, including jewelry, handbags, shoes, intimate apparel and accessories. Since that time, she has infused newness by adding brands and updated products. She is focused on expanding Macy’s online assortment and evolving the service model in stores.

Dvir began her career as an executive trainee at Macy’s. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

Source: Macy’s, Inc.