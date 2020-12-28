Warroad Innovates Hockey Performance, Safety, And Recovery With Introduction Of Antimicrobial And Cut-Resistant Collection

WARROAD, Minn. & MASON, Ohio — December 23, 2020 — Warroad Original Hockey Co., a performance, safety, and recovery brand created by and for hockey players, today announced the launch of its new antimicrobial on-ice performance collection, TILO™, in partnership with Noble Biomaterials, the global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications, and Cutlon®, the commercial manufacturer of Dyneema™ cut-resistant fabric.

To create the TILO Collection, Warroad partnered with some of the best hockey players in the world. TILO features Cutlon cut-resistant material to protect players from blade cuts and Noble’s Ionic+ silver technology, which provides antimicrobial and anti-odor protection to prevent skin irritation. The range of performance tops and bottoms offers advanced performance through Noble’s technology, which is incorporated into the breathable poly, four-way-stretch mesh fabric. The line also features Cutlon cut-resistant wrist and Achilles silicone grippers to hold pads in place and enhance performance fit. The fabric is designed to allow vapor transfer, which keeps players lighter and dryer.

“Skin irritation is a real problem for players at every level,” said T. J. Oshie, Warroad co-founder, Washington Capitals right winger and Stanley Cup Champion. “We’re really excited about TILO. We engineered the line with features players really need and comfort they will want to wear. The fit is great — tight in the sleeves and loose on the body — and the pieces are lightweight, durable, and able to fight bacteria and odor to protect a player’s skin while they’re playing. In addition, the cut-resistant Cutlon panels give an added level of confidence and safety.”

“We’re committed to the safety, performance and recovery of the modern hockey athlete at all levels — it is our mission,” stated Jason Olden, Warroad founding partner. “It is scary what has been happening in hockey with lacerations, which seem to be more prevalent.”

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Warroad to create smart fabric solutions that provide better safety, hygiene and comfort to both pro and amateur hockey players — and allow them to focus on the game,” said Joel Furey, CCO of Noble Biomaterials.

Warroad products are designed in collaboration with top-tier NHL players and product professionals and are built from premium, hand-selected materials. They offer quality construction, style and modern technical performance. The brand is named in homage to Warroad, Minnesota, also known as “Hockeytown, USA,” which is the hometown of at least one player on every gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Posted December 28, 2020

Source: Warroad Original Hockey Co.