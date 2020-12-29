VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Supreme®

DENVER — December 28, 2020 — VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Supreme®, a privately-owned global streetwear brand, for an aggregate base purchase price of $2.1 billion subject to customary adjustments for cash, indebtedness, working capital and transaction expenses. As a result of the transaction, Supreme® has become a wholly owned subsidiary of VF Corporation.

The acquisition of the Supreme® brand accelerates VF’s consumer-minded, retail-centric, hyper-digital business model transformation and builds on a long-standing relationship between Supreme® and VF, with the Supreme® brand being a regular collaborator with VF’s Vans®, The North Face® and Timberland® brands.

Supreme® is expected to be modestly accretive to VF’s revenue and adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2021. The Supreme® brand is expected to contribute at least $500 million of revenue and $0.20 of adjusted EPS in fiscal 2022.

Source: VF Corporation