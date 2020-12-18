HanesBrands Names Tanya Deans President Of Hanes Australasia

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — December 18, 2020 — HanesBrands, a global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced that Tanya Deans has been named president of Hanes Australasia (HAA), effective Feb. 8, 2021.

Deans, currently group general manager, Bras N Things, succeeds David Bortolussi, who in August announced his departure for another opportunity. Bortolussi will remain with HAA through January to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am thrilled to name Tanya as the new president of our Australasia business,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “She is an outstanding people leader with deep experience building iconic brands. Tanya brings a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to working with her as we apply her experience and learnings to drive growth across our global organization.”

Deans will lead 4,400 associates and some of Australia’s most recognized apparel and lifestyle brands, including Bonds, Champion, Bras N Things and Sheridan. She will also be responsible for a rapidly growing e-commerce business and a network of more than 450 stores.

Deans has more than 25 years of experience with Hanes Australasia in a range of brand and product leadership roles. She has extensive knowledge of brand strategy, category management, product development and multichannel execution capabilities. Prior to her current role, Deans led the Hanes Australasia Apparel Group brand and marketing efforts. She has also held leadership roles with the Bonds and Berlei brands.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Hanes Australasia,” Deans said. “We have an outstanding team, iconic brands and a deep commitment to sustainability. I look forward to working with our team and the HanesBrands global organization as we build a truly consumer-centric company and deliver long-term growth.”

Posted December 18, 2020

Source: HanesBrands