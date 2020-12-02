Evolution St. Louis Collaborates With 2Lu, St. Louis Blues To Provide ‘Made in St. Louis’ Fan Gear

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — December 2, 2020 — Evolution St. Louis recently partnered with 2Lu and the St. Louis Blues to produce elevated fan apparel for the 2020-21 season.

Evolution St. Louis — the most high-tech, highly advanced knitting facility in the United States — produced men’s and women’s sweaters and a scarf at its manufacturing facility at 3830 Washington Blvd. as part of the Blues’ holiday assortment that will be sold exclusively through stlauthentics.com.

“We’re proud to provide St. Louis Blues fans with gear made right here in St. Louis,” said Steve Chapman, executive vice president/chief revenue officer of the St. Louis Blues. “We are always looking for new ways to connect with community partners and support local businesses and this new collaboration with 2Lu and Evolution St. Louis allows us to do just that.”

“Evolution St. Louis is creating new opportunities for brands and retailers interested in domestic manufacturing, with the ability to offer both large and small batch production and create complex products using our leading-edge technology,” said John Elmuccio, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “Customers are excited when they see innovative apparel made right here in St. Louis.”

2Lu, a woman-owned and operated fan gear company founded by sisters Melissa Nieberle and Drea Ranek, provides premium boutique-style and private label products for sports brands. Ranek is a member of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund board of directors.

“We are intentional about working with locally owned businesses to support the St. Louis fashion ecosystem and this collaboration was a great opportunity,” Nieberle said. “The staff at Evolution St. Louis have a great sense of style and the programmers helped make our designs a reality.”

“This project is a great example of how the Saint Louis Fashion Fund can foster collaboration across the entire fashion landscape in St. Louis,” Ranek said. “Businesses like 2Lu and Evolution St. Louis are putting our city back on the map as a fashion capital.”

Evolution St. Louis is located down the street from where the St. Louis Blues play and just eight miles from 2Lu.

“St. Louis has a long history in the fashion industry and deep roots in manufacturing, and we are proud to help continue that tradition as a member of the city’s thriving business community,” said Jon Lewis, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “Our flatbed knitting machines allow us to create high-end, sustainable products such as the sweaters and produced in partnership with 2Lu.”

Source: Evolution St. Louis