Barco® Uniforms Partners with National Restaurant Association And ServSafe® To Distribute 20,000 Reusable Masks

LOS ANGELES — December 15, 2020 — Barco® Uniforms announced today it has partnered with National Restaurant Association and ServSafe to donate and distribute 20,000 reusable face masks to restaurant operators across the United States.

While Barco has focused on designing and manufacturing premium Healthcare apparel for more than 90 years, it has expanded its product line to support essential workers and everyday heroes who do their part to keep their community safe, including those in the foodservice industry.

Operators who sign up for the ServSafe Dining Commitment demonstrate an ongoing commitment to protecting the health and safety of all guests and employees, in addition to following all federal, state and local guidance or regulations concerning cleaning and sanitation, personal hygiene, social distancing, and health monitoring.

For 30 years, ServSafe has been at the forefront of preparing restaurant and foodservice workers to deliver safe hospitality experiences for their guests, while also keeping themselves safe. ServSafe’s safety training and certification program is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association, the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises one million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees.

As restaurants continue the challenging process of reopening their dining rooms following closures due to COVID-19, protecting the health and safety of employees and guests is a priority. Most states require restaurant employees to wear a face covering; they also encourage employers to provide them with masks and other PPE.

“We honor and serve our everyday heroes who selflessly work on the front line each day to serve others,” said Barco president/CEO David Murphy. “As businesses begin to open back up and more than 15 million individuals employed in the restaurant industry return to work, everyone needs to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are the most impactful way to do that, and it’s the most visible symbol of a restaurant’s commitment to keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

“Patron and employee safety have been our focus throughout the pandemic,” said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of Training and Certification for the National Restaurant Association. “Masks are the frontline of safety in our operations. This partnership will help ensure that restaurants that have made the ServSafe Dining Commitment have the needed resources to continue to welcome their communities to their tables.”

Posted December 15, 2020

Source: Barco® Uniforms