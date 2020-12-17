Champion® Launches Champion Defender Series Hoodies With PPE Functions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — December 15, 2020 — Champion® has just dropped the Champion Defender Series, which incorporates personal protective equipment (PPE) functions into its design, straight from its C Lab. The multi-functional products protect consumers from harsh weather and harsh germs — right in time for the winter months ahead.

The Defender Series Reverse Weave Hoodie features two styles:

Defender Series Reverse Weave Hoodie with Attached Ribbed Inset Mask

The sewn-in Ribbed Inset Mask can be worn around the neck for warmth, or can be pulled up to cover the face. The shock cord on the back of the hood also can be cinched for a secure fit.

The sewn-in Ribbed Inset Mask can be worn around the neck for warmth, or can be pulled up to cover the face. The shock cord on the back of the hood also can be cinched for a secure fit. Defender Series Reverse Weave Hoodie with Two Detachable Scarferchiefs

The detachable Scarferchiefs may be worn whenever you need to cover your nose, face and neck. Can be worn around the neck or snapped into the hoodie.

Both styles are made of a soft and ultra-comfortable double layer of ribbed jersey with encased elastic trim, plus an inner pocket to hold a personal filter or disposable mask. The hoodies also have elongated cuffs with thumbholes to help cover hands, and use fabric that features anti-odor technology and can adapt to temperature to keep you cooler and drier.

The hoodie is a classic Champion design with an embroidered C logo on the chest. Sold exclusively on Champion.com and available in unisex men’s sizes.

Posted December 17, 2020

Source: Champion