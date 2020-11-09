The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) Statement on 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 11, 2020 — On behalf of the U.S. fashion industry, we applaud the historic number of Americans who voted in the 2020 election. Many brands and retailers supported get-out-the-vote initiatives, and gave our employees time off to vote. We are pleased that the turnout on November 3rd reflects our vibrant American democracy.

USFIA congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. We also congratulate Kamala Harris on her glass-ceiling-shattering election as the first woman, Black woman and Indian-American to be the Vice President-elect. We look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration and the Congress to find solutions to the challenges before us – especially solutions to stop COVID-19 and to support the economy. We believe that a fresh approach to trade policy and to American participation in global alliances will support the recovery today and for the future.

Posted November 9, 2020

Source: The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)