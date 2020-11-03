ORORO Heated Apparel Introduces The World’s First Carbon Nanotube Heated Socks

LAS VEGAS — November 2, 2020 — ORORO Heated Apparel announces a technology for heated socks in a new Kickstarter campaign beginning November 2. The new “Redwood” Carbon Nanotube Heated Socks will be the first in the world to use ultra-thin u-shaped carbon nanotube heating elements.

This significant innovation allows for instant heating and even heat distribution. The u-shape expands the heated area to be closer to the toes while being barely noticeable when worn. Like ORORO’s other heating clothing, the Redwood socks contain UL-certified batteries with up to 10 hours of continuous heat.

ORORO’s co-founder Mark H. stated: “Redwood socks include a precise temperature controller to prevent overheating and also have the market’s first ever elastic connecting cable, which offers more comfort and range of motion.”

Redwood Socks are available in classic black, brown and gray.

ORORO continues to make affordable heated apparel with your comfort in mind. From keeping hard-working medical workers warm to helping alleviate Raynaud’s symptoms, ORORO is the heated apparel for you and your loved ones.

Kickstarter backers will be the first consumers to experience the warmth of this pioneering carbon nanotube heating technology. Customers can join ORORO’s new Toasty Club program to earn points on every purchase and redeem for gift cards and free products.

Posted November 3, 2020

Source: ORORO Heated Apparel