Maddox Defense Wins Bid To Provide Reliable Quality PPE For The U.S. Government

SAN DIEGO — November 25, 2020 — Maddox Defense is proud to be awarded a one-year contract by the Defense Logistics Agency, to provide disposable gowns for the Strategic National Stockpile under the Department of Health and Human Services’ management.

This contract is worth potentially $1.2B combined between the 8 successful companies.

Contract work includes the supply of 73M isolation gowns through January 2021 to support the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Maddox Defense founder, Jason Maddox said, “We are proud to be a solution that drives the production of textiles in the United States and reduces the dependency on foreign sources for critical personal protective items.”

COO of Maddox Defense, Anni Hernandez added, “While we have been in the business of delivering medical supplies for many years, as part of the plan laid out in our winning bid, we have shown how we plan to ramp up our manufacturing which will include hiring approximately 3000 Americans and expanding our warehouse operations across the United States.”

The first delivery milestones have already been met.

Posted November 26, 2020

Source: Maddox Defense