Hibbett Sports Announces New Merchandising Leadership Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — November 12, 2020 — Hibbett Sports a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced a new structural alignment for its Merchandising Leadership Team. The new alignment will allow for stronger focus on consumers by elevating a toe-to-head connectivity strategy across product categories including: Men’s, Women’s, and Kid’s. The new Hibbett | City Gear structure will be focused “toe-to-head” and organized by gender.

“Our priority remains delivering the very best products and the most customized ways to shop to our customers,” said Jared Briskin, SVP & Chief Merchant, Hibbett | City Gear. “I could not be more excited about the new structure of my team and how we will ‘wow’ customers with an even more targeted and tailored shopping experience.”

As a part of the new alignment, Hibbett has also announced the hiring of industry veteran, Stephani Smith as VP/GMM Hibbett. Smith brings 27 years of industry experience with Nike, spanning across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Her experience includes Sales and Merchandising, as well as, General Management at both Nike and Converse. In her new role, Stephani will be focused on furthering the development of the holistic women’s business by sharply focusing on the female consumer at Hibbett.

“We could not be more thrilled to have someone with such tremendous experience join our team,” said Jared Briskin, SVP and Chief Merchant of Hibbett | City Gear. “Stephani’s background and leadership will complement the strength and experience of our current team.”

Merchandising Leadership Team Structure Alignment

Jared Briskin, SVP & Chief Merchant, Hibbett | City Gear

Alicia Kahn, VP of Planning, Hibbett | City Gear

Varetta Banks, VP/GMM Men’s, Hibbett

Lauren Portera, VP/GMM Kid’s & Team Sports, Hibbett

Stephani Smith, VP/GMM Women’s, Hibbett

Brooke Frankel, VP/GMM, City Gear

Posted November 12, 2020

Source: Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.