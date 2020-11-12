Evolution St. Louis Co-Founder Speaks At Fashion Product Development, Supply Chain Event

ST.LOUIS, Mo. — November 12, 2020 — Evolution St. Louis co-founder John Elmuccio recently spoke at Product Innovation Apparel NYC (PI Apparel) – an event bringing together industry professionals to discuss the challenges and technologies disrupting the fashion, apparel and footwear industries.

At the Nov. 9 event, Elmuccio presented “Made in USA: Building The Supply Chain of the Future to Meet the Needs of the Changing Fashion Industry” to fashion industry professionals interested in learning more about the changing supply chain, sustainability and innovation, disruptive technology and more.

“Even before COVID-19, many brands and retailers were beginning to reimagine their supply chains to respond to the dynamic shift in consumer buying behavior and the traction of direct-to-consumer models,” Elmuccio said. “The global pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in the global supply chain and accelerated that conversation. By embracing technology in manufacturing, we can build industry sectors that support ‘Made in America’ as a meaningful business.”

Elmuccio recommends shortening the supply chain by locating production in the United States to enable brands and retailers to be more responsive to consumer demand.

“We need to reimagine the supply chain and take advantage of new technologies that create efficiencies, quality and speed at a viable cost,” Elmuccio said. “Domestic production allows for greater control of intellectual property and the ability to better manage inventory while requiring less travel.”

Elmuccio shared how he and his business partner, Jon Lewis, have created an industry sector for advanced knitting and manufacturing with the launch of Evolution St. Louis, their high-tech knitting facility in St. Louis, Missouri.

“To allow American brands and retailers to keep pace with emerging trends, we need to embrace technology,” Elmuccio said. “Traditional cut-and-sew production is costly because it’s one person to each sewing machine. Utilizing flatbed knitting technology, we can have a single technician control 10 machines at Evolution St. Louis.”

Other speakers at PI Apparel included leaders from Carhartt, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, L.L.Bean, London College of Fashion, Stanford University, Target, ThirdLove, Under Armour and Walmart.

