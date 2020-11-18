EcoTT’s Eco-Friendly Masks And Barley Sprout Products Increasing Sales Amid Prolonged COVID-19

YANGJU, South Korea — November 18, 2020 — With the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged, a mask made with eco-friendly material, and the super-food, barley sprout products of EcoTT Co., Ltd., a Korean general trading company, are gaining popularity from consumers.

EcoTT’s Novrect Magic Mask is a KF94 mask that consists of triple filters made with eco-friendly material and passed Sodium Chloride Aerosol test and Paraffin oil filter penetration test with over 94% filtration rate.

With its soft material and wide surface area, the ear loops of the mask minimize pain on the ears. To prevent ear pain that occurs when the mask is worn for a long period of time, each package comes with a clip for securing the mask in position. In particular, Novrect Magic Mask is folded into three parts and has a flexible nose clip. This mask is also designed to sit closely against the contour of the face from the bridge of the nose to the jawline, making it ideal to block out particulate matters.

EcoTT’s barley sprout products, Barley Sprout Mixed Pills come in two varieties (Ivory and Green), which are food products made using sprouts mixed with a number of healthy ingredients. Barley Sprout Mixed Pills Ivory is made of 100% Korean barley sprouts together with hibiscus and lemon balm as the main ingredients. Also made of 100% barley sprouts as well as balsam apple, and Noni, Barley Sprout Mixed Pills Green can assist in relieving hangover and improving liver health.

Barley sprouts are the young leaves of barley that have grown to around 15cm over six–seven days after germination. These young sprouts are richer in nutrients than the fully grown barley. Barley sprouts are characterized by the high contents of amino acid and vitamins, such as vitamin B1, vitamin B2, and vitamin C, as well as calcium, phosphorous, iron, and potassium in addition to protein, carbohydrate, and dietary fiber.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged, consumers’ interest in eco-friendly and safe products is increasing,” said an insider of EcoTT. “We will do our best to make products that are catered to consumers’ needs and help everyone enjoy a healthy life.”

Source: EcoTT Co., Ltd.