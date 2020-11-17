Champion® Athleticwear And Super Mario Bros.™ Level Up With Limited-Edition Anniversary Collection

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — November 18, 2020 — Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with Nintendo® to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Available to shop globally, the new Champion x Super Mario Bros. collaboration features unique Super Mario Bros. graphics playfully displayed on classic Champion apparel.

The Champion x Super Mario Bros. collection uses some of the Japanese box art created for the original Super Mario Bros. and utilizes the vintage prints, reinventing them through a Champion lens. Using the authentic apparel brand’s products as the canvas, the collection puts a new twist on classic characters. From a monochrome Toad jumping atop Champion’s Cloud Dye Tee to Fire Mario bouncing fireballs across Champion’s Reverse Weave™ Hoodie, each apparel item taps into nostalgic facets of the popular video game. Plus, there’s even a nod to Mario’s well-known outfit with a super-limited quantity of red Super Fleece 3.0 Overalls, emblazoned with Champion’s script logo.

Champion celebrates teams across all facets of sports, redefining what ‘team’ looks like in today’s culture. While staying connected to one’s squad proves more important, albeit challenging, than ever this year, Champion wanted to reinforce the value of team with this playful collection. To commemorate the whole squad of beloved characters in Super Mario Bros., Champion utilized unique graphics including Mario, Princess Peach, Toad and Bowser throughout the product assortment, all against a Champion backdrop.

“As a brand that celebrated its centennial anniversary last year, Champion was thrilled to commemorate another iconic brand’s milestone,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “From the beginning, Super Mario Bros. has represented teamwork by introducing many beloved characters who work together for the greater good. Champion is a brand that celebrates teams, in any shape or form, and we’re excited to welcome the whole Super Mario Bros. crew to ours.”

Featuring notable Champion apparel items, the collection includes a variety of Reverse Weave hoodies, crews, joggers, anoraks and t-shirts, offering a unique play on beloved fan favorite characters and items. Spanning men, women and youth apparel, items range in price from $30 to $150. Starting November 18th, assorted pieces can be shopped in the United States on Champion.com and in various retail partners, including Finish Line, PacSun, Jimmy Jazz, Tilly’s, Zumiez and Shiekh Shoes, before it’s game over for this collection.

Posted November 17, 2020

Source: Champion