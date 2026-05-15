Airtech Nonwovens Makes INDEX™ 2026 Debut Following Integration Into Airtech Advanced Materials Group

BLACKBURN, UK — May 14, 2026 — Airtech Nonwovens will exhibit at INDEX™ 2026 for the first time, marking an important milestone following its integration into the Airtech Advanced Materials Group. As a long-established UK nonwovens manufacturer, Airtech Nonwovens is using its debut at the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition to actively engage with the global industry and showcase its capabilities to a wider international audience.

With decades of experience in mechanically and thermally bonded nonwoven materials, Airtech Nonwovens has built a strong reputation for quality, flexibility, and collaboration. Using needlepunch and thermal bonding technologies, the company supplies high-performance materials to a wide range of industries, supported by highly adaptable manufacturing facilities.

More than a materials supplier, Airtech Nonwovens positions itself as a true manufacturing partner. The team works closely with customers from concept through to production, developing bespoke solutions that meet precise technical and commercial requirements. Short manufacturing lead times and quick delivery enable customers to operate with lower stock levels while maintaining confidence in supply.

Now part of the Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Airtech Nonwovens benefits from access to broader technical expertise, shared innovation, and an expanded global network. The move reflects a continued commitment to investment, collaboration, and long-term growth, while retaining the flexibility and customer focus for which the company is known.

At INDEX™ 2026, visitors are invited to meet the Airtech Nonwovens team to discuss bespoke nonwoven solutions, new opportunities, and how collaborative development can support evolving application requirements across sectors.

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: Airtech Nonwovens