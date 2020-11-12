All-New Styleisure™ Brand At Jcpenney Promotes Equal Parts Style And Comfort As Company Continues To Innovate Ahead Of The Holiday Season

PLANO, Texas — November 12, 2020 — JCPenney today announced an additional installment of their New and Wow! brands with the introduction of Stylus™ apparel brand. This brand is part of an all-new styleisure™ apparel line which is designed to comfortably elevate your everyday. Only at JCPenney, the Stylus brand is the leader in this new fashion mindset that enables customers to dress effortlessly with both comfort and style. Not to be confused with athleisure, our Stylus brand provides the style and comfort our customers are craving in their multifaceted daily lives, creating a solution that reaches beyond the activewear category.

The Stylus brand’s all-day comfort plus style versatility reflects how JCPenney customers live, whether working from home or in the office, shopping, preparing for the holiday season, or virtually getting together with friends and family. The sophisticated combination of fabric and design, woven into a variety of pieces – including cardigans, easy pants, jumpsuits and tees – can be mixed and matched to seamlessly transition for whatever the day or night may bring. Importantly, the Stylus brand doesn’t ask shoppers to sacrifice fashion for comfort, or vice versa, as ultra-soft fabrics offer unrestricted movement and a relaxed fit. Modern color palettes are paired together based on thoughtfully designed details – including tapered legs, curved hems, and twist-front tops. The Stylus brand allows our customers to be comfortable and look and feel put together to elevate their every day.

“We are excited to launch the Stylus brand right now and in time for the 2020 holiday season for our customers – including our All-In Shopping Enthusiast – who are looking for comfortable yet stylish pieces that fit all aspects of their lives,” said Michelle Wlazlo, EVP, chief merchandising officer. “We began developing the concept of our styleisure™ line, which is exclusive to JCPenney, nearly a year ago to fill this unmet need as customers dress for their day. The Stylus collection is a curated array of neutrals that make it easy to layer and swap pieces for a virtually endless combination of looks, representing true modern comfort and style.”

“Everything we do is with our customers at the forefront – we want our customers to feel and know they’re represented,” Wlazlo continued. “Our inclusive sizing is a philosophy, not an afterthought. Size should never be a deterrent to style or the ability to feel empowered, confident, and comfortable.”

The Stylus brand size assortment ranges from XS to 3X, with consistent pricing from $26 to $89 across all sizes. The introduction of the Stylus brand follows the repositioning and launch of several exclusive JCPenney brands in 2020, including a.n.a a new approach® and Linden Street™, which are offered alongside a wide array of national brands including Nike®, adidas®, Champion®, Levi’s®, Puma®, Clarks®, Cuisinart®, Sharper Image®, Disney®, Lego®, Mattel® and more.

As JCPenney continues implementing its Plan for Renewal transformation strategy, the Stylus brand is a true testament to the Company’s continuous innovative commitment to offer compelling merchandise for today’s shoppers. The brand is now available in 363 stores nationwide and on the JCPenney app and flagship store, jcp.com, offering inclusive sizing and can’t-miss value.

