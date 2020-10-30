Fujitsu Frontech North America Launches A New Low-Cost Washable UHF RFID Tag For Garment And Uniform Rental Markets

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. — October 29, 2020 — Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., an innovative technology and front-end solutions provider, announced it has developed a new UHF RFID garment tag that enables garment and uniform and workwear rental companies to easily migrate their business to include the efficiencies of UHF RFID to enable sophisticated garment tracking and asset management while continuing to use their existing bar code equipment at depots and customer locations.

Unlike other UHF RFID washable tags, the new garment tag is only 0.6mm thick and virtually transparent. It can be easily attached to garments with standard heat seal labels and be virtually unnoticeable. The tag is designed for typical garment industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment and processes. As with our Linen tags, the garment tag uses advanced antenna technology that allows for reading hundreds of items while reducing mis-reads of nearby tags.

“The new WT-A533G RFID garment tag demonstrates our commitment to our customers. We listened to our customers and created a tag that will enable customers to implement RFID asset management technology while keeping their existing barcoding systems and equipment,” said Michi Sugawara, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. “The small size and transparency of the tag enables manufacturers to easily integrate our tags into their uniforms, rental garments and work wear”.

Fujitsu washable UHF RFID tags are widely used for garment and linen asset management in a wide variety of markets throughout the world, including hospital and medical institutions, food and beverage, hotels, manufacturing, linen supply services, transportation, entertainment and amusement venues, and more. Fujitsu Frontech and their subsidiary, Positek RFID Inc., provide a wide variety of asset tracking and linen management solutions throughout North America and the world.

The new garment tags have an adhesive backing allowing the tag to be placed directly on the heat seal label before being attached to the garment. This eliminates mis-attaching labels and costly rework. Users can continue to use their existing heat seal label equipment and labels. For ease of use, tags are attached on an easy to use release-paper roll to simplify operator handling.

The new WT-A533G Garment tag is available now through Fujitsu Frontech North America’s authorized distribution partners.

