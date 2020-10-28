Champion® Athleticwear Gears Up For Outdoor Conditions With Latest Product Innovation: The Reverse Weave StormShell™ Fleece

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — October 28, 2020 — Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, is debuting a proprietary product innovation, the Reverse Weave StormShell™ Fleece, that reinvents the brand’s iconic Reverse Weave™ hoodie with new outerwear features. The Reverse Weave StormShell™ Fleece features windproof technology and water-repellent materials, uniting everything fans love about a hoodie with the functionality of a traditional outerwear jacket. The hoodie, which is a first in its category, takes the sportswear brand to the next level by allowing outdoor enthusiasts to do more in high-performing sweats than ever before.

Developed in Japan, Champion spent years exploring untapped terrain by testing and trialing this innovation through its C-Lab Design Team to perfect the design. The C-Lab is where technology and collaborations with athletes and partners come to life to create next-level designs, using elevated, cutting-edge materials. True to the heritage design that made Champion a classic, now everyone can keep moving in their favorite hoodie, re-engineered to shield them from rain, wind and colder temperatures.

“We wanted to create a garment that had the quality and comfort everyone expects of our products but that featured the functionality and utility of an outerwear jacket,” said Ned Munroe, Chief Global Design Officer at Hanesbrands, Inc. “Every aspect of this hoodie, from the fabric, hood and zippers, was carefully innovated with the mindset of addressing the specific lifestyle needs of consumers, further establishing the sweats category so they can now wear them in different conditions.”

Champion’s Reverse Weave StormShell™ is a unique three-layer fabric that provides water repellency, a windproof barrier and Thermolite® heat retention technology, which allows fans to sport their sweats and feel comfortable, even in diverse climates. Additional design features include a streamlined hood, a low profile embedded drawcord, zipper pockets to secure your valuables and Vislon zippers for strength and performance. The classic Champion patch has been modernized in water-resistant silicon.

“The Reverse Weave StormShell™ Fleece is the type of hoodie people can go anywhere and do anything in,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “It’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, urban commuters and anyone in-between. It’s everyone’s favorite Champion hoodie, now built to better protect when more diverse weather hits.”

Champion’s premium Reverse Weave StormShell™ Fleece is the must-have piece for fall. Offered in classic colors black and oxford heather gray and available in two styles, an anorak hoodie retailing for $175 and full zip hoodie retailing for $150, these hoodies can be found exclusively on Champion.com and in Champion retail stores.

Posted October 28, 2020

Source: Champion Athleticwear