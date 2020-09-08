HanesBrands Appoints Kristin L. Oliver As Chief Human Resources Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — September 8, 2020 — HanesBrands, a global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced the appointment of Kristin L. Oliver to the position of chief human resources officer, effective today.

An accomplished human resources strategist and leader, Oliver, 48, joins HanesBrands from Walgreens Boots Alliance where she was senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Walgreens. She has also held chief human resources officer roles at Chico’s FAS and Walmart Inc.

She has more than 15 years of executive human resources and employment law experience, including business strategy development, HR systems, international operations, employee and labor relations, and employee development, training, compensation and recruiting.

Oliver will have responsibility for all HanesBrands human resources functions globally and will report to CEO Stephen B. Bratspies.

“We are delighted to have such a high-caliber HR specialist join our senior management team at this crucial juncture,” Bratspies said. “Kristin is a dynamic, inspiring and strategic leader of high-performing teams who fully understands the speed and capabilities that a global company needs for success. She is a highly engaging and transparent professional committed to open communications, change management, diversity and inclusion, and creative HR practices using analytic and data-based tools.”

Prior to joining Walgreens Boots Alliance, Oliver was an executive at Chico’s where she simultaneously served as executive vice president of human resources, legal and field operations. In an 11-year career at Walmart, Oliver held chief human resources officer roles domestically and internationally as well as general counsel of employment law.

Oliver earned her law degree at Harvard Law School and served for seven years with the law firm of GableGotwals in Oklahoma. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University.

Posted September 8, 2020

Source: HanesBrands