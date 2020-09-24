Gordini Introduces New Material Innovation With Clutch™ Synthetic Leather In F20 Styles Now Available 

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vermont — September 24, 2020 — Continuing to redefine the cold weather experience through glove innovation, Gordini introduces its Clutch™ Synthetic Leather for Winter 20, featured in more than 10 glove and mitt styles for men and women. The signature material offers an animal-free alternative that outperforms traditional leathers and suedes. Clutch styles are now available at www.gordini.com, as well as at retailers nationwide including Scheels, Ramsey Outdoors and Stratton Mountain, Winter Park and Steamboat resorts.

“Responsible design continues to be top of mind for our Gordini team, as we strive to enable our customers to enjoy the outdoors and all its elements for longer periods of time,” said David Gellis, Gordini President. “What we’re able to offer with our Clutch synthetic leather is improved durability, breathability and functionality in great-looking gloves that are more consistent in color, quality and thickness than animal leathers — all with a lighter impact on the planet.”

Proven in work gloves on the toughest job sites, Clutch synthetic leather is 4-6 times more abrasion resistant than the most durable natural leathers used in gloving. Machine washable, the material is 40 percent more breathable than cowhides of the same thickness, offering better circulation to manage moisture and prevent sweaty hands. Because Clutch is animal-free, the manufacturing process is more reliable and resource efficient than traditional tanning, estimated to use as much as 60 percent less water than leather manufacturing.

Posted September 24, 2020

Source: Gordini