Collaboration Between DuPont™ Sorona® And Sateri’s EcoCosy® Results In Innovative Fabrics For Fashion And Athleisure

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 10, 2020 — DuPont™ Sorona® and Sateri’s EcoCosy® have together developed a new fabric called StretchCosy™. The fabric uses a blend of Sorona®, a partially plant-based fibre, and Sateri’s ultra-comfortable and near weightless EcoCosy® fibres to achieve a soft material that is highly stretchable, shape-retaining and, most importantly, sustainably sourced.

StretchCosy™ combines the mechanical stretch of Sorona® stretch fibres, which gives it excellent stretch and long-lasting, consistent recovery, with the soft, cotton-like breathability and smooth silk-like texture of EcoCosy® for an unparalleled fabric that is high-performing and well-suited for fashion and sportswear.

Created in 2019, StretchCosy™ is a fabric breakthrough that made it possible for natural plant-based fibres to be more extensively used in various applications, e.g. t-shirts, shirting, bottoms, jackets, dresses, hoodies and underwear. Previously, cellulosic fibres were rarely found in sportswear, due to concerns such as pilling. The combination of Sorona® and EcoCosy® in StretchCosy™ has eliminated this concern, hinting at the future of activewear where performance combined with sustainability will be the norm.

Tom Liu, Sateri’s Vice President for Commercial, said, “StretchCosy™ marries the best of Sorona® and EcoCosy®. In addition to their complementary properties, both fibres are derived from plant-based materials. Sorona® is partially made using renewable plant-based ingredients, while EcoCosy® fibres come from certified and sustainable wood sources. The end product, StretchCosy™ fabric, is not only a natural and comfortable fabric, but also sustainable.”

The global sports apparel market is forecasted to reach around USD 208 billion in 2025. Combined with the rise of the athleisure fashion movement and an increase of stay-at-home workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for clothing that is high performing yet comfortable is expected to continue growing. StretchCosy™ embodies these characteristics, a win-win situation for sustainable clothing.

Renee Henze, Sorona® Global Marketing Director, said, “It is encouraging to see members of the same industry come together to collaborate for the better good. Our partnership with Sateri in creating StretchCosy™ combines innovation from both fiber offerings into a superior product that we believe not only will exceed consumer expectations, but is kinder to the environment.”

StretchCosy™ has been well-received by fabric manufacturers and various brands, including Shui Bing Yue (水冰月), In & On, and famous women’s fashion Eifini (伊芙丽). Such feedback has prompted both companies to formalise and deepen the strategic partnership with the introduction of StretchCosy™, and confidently look forward to a greater success across segments in the near future.

Posted September 10, 2020

Source: DuPont Biomaterials