Accel Lifestyle Founder Megan Eddings And Designer Mark Zunino Celebrate Collaboration By Giving Back To Charities  

HOUSTON, Texas — August 25, 2020 — When demand for Adult Prema® Anti-Bacterial Face Masks went through the roof, Accel Lifestyle’s founder and CEO Megan Eddings had to find a way to meet it. Answering the call for help was none other than world-famous fashion designer Mark Zunino, who stepped in to help sew the masks for the public and medical professionals. Now, in celebration of their special collaboration, Zunino — who started his fashion label 20 years ago and has designed for Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Olivia Newton-John, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendez and Julia Roberts — and Eddings are hosting a virtual event, “Meet the Makers: Fashion’s Finest.”

During the event, which will be held live on Instagram August 26, these dynamic personalities will sit down with each other for an intimate chat covering topics including what it’s like designing for A-list celebrities to what it took to successfully pivot a business during the pandemic. Following the event Eddings and Zunino will open an online auction for two one-of-a-kind Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Masks that Eddings designed and Zunino himself customized. The proceeds from each mask will go to a charity of each designer’s choice.

Zunino said the proceeds from the black Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Mask with crystal-encrusted cherries will benefit the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

“Pancreatic cancer was not only devastating for my father but my entire family as well. From the onset, the disease moves so quickly families literally have no time to process the event,” Zunino said. “My hope is that we will one day eradicate this scourge so no family has to experience this horrible disease.”

Eddings said the proceeds from the white Prema Anti-Bacterial Face Mask with red, white and blue stars will go to the American Council of the Blind.

“Fifteen years ago, I met the sweetest woman, Bernice Klepac, who had been legally blind since birth. I quickly became amazed with everything she could do even though she was blind. Her socks always matched, she always knew when her hamburger was done (by the sound of the sizzle) and she had a profound joy for life and bringing joy to everyone,” said Eddings, who has been a member of the Houston Council of the Blind for the last 15 years. “My eyes have been opened and my heart has been touched by this extraordinary community. Bernice and the entire Council of the Blind have made me appreciate the blessings I have and I will forever be grateful for the joy they bring to my life.”

“Meet the Makers: Fashion’s Finest” live event will take place on Accel Lifestyle’s Instagram page August 26 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Bids for the masks will be accepted for 24 hours after the event’s conclusion on both Accel’s Instagram and Facebook.

Posted August 25, 2020

Source: Accel