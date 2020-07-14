Precision Textiles Sells 10 Million Yards Of Medical Grade Fabric To Make 5 Million Gowns For Healthcare Workers

TOTOWA, N.J. — July 13, 2020 — Precision Textiles — a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive, healthcare and home furnishings industries — has sold more than 10 million yards of its newly launched Medical Gown Series fabric line, enough material to produce 5 million hospital gowns. The milestone supports the growing demand for domestically produced medical gowns for healthcare personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early April, the company pivoted its operations to manufacturing medical grade fabrics for use in hospital gowns, a key piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) in short supply as healthcare systems across the U.S. reached capacity with patients. Produced at its New Jersey headquarters, the materials provide gown manufacturers with a domestic resource to replace imported fabrics which can have longer lead times.

“Over the last few months, this segment of our business has grown rapidly,” said Scott Tesser, CEO, Precision Textiles. “Prior to the pandemic, this product line was a small portion of our business. Now, we are running at full capacity to help bridge the gap with domestic supply to meet the increased demand quickly as sales continue to grow.”

The materials were shipped to the City of New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina so that those government entities could supply major healthcare systems with PPE across the United States.

The company’s Medical Gown Series fabric line includes materials suitable to produce Levels 1 through 4 one-time use and multi-use medical gowns for low- to high-risk environments. The comfortable fabrics include a variety of polyester fibers, polypropylene fibers and trilaminate fabrics. Some of the fabrics also include waterproof and washable attributes.

As demand continues, the company is looking at new ways to expand capacity, including new equipment and additional staff that can help increase the speed and efficiency of production.

Posted July 14, 2020

Source: Precision Textiles