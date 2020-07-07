Polartec And Myles Collaborate On “The World’s Most Comfortable Workout Tee”

ANDOVER, Mass. — July 7, 2020 — San Francisco-based athletic apparel brand, Myles, releases its all-new Momentum Tee embodying its tagline: “The world’s most comfortable workout tee is back and better than ever.”

Collaborating with pioneering fabric developer Polartec to create a new and improved version of Polartec® Power Dry® moisture management technology, the Tee features an unprecedented combination of technical performance and casual look and comfort, bridging the gap between traditional workout tee and everyday cotton tee.

Historically, performance fabrics have looked and felt technical. This particular version has the aesthetic and hand feel of cotton, though, thanks to its brushed matte finish and overdye heather appearance, imparting more sophistication than traditional athletic shirting. At its core is Polartec’s proprietary Power Dry construction, employing a bi-component knit which provides mechanical wicking action and high breathability for fast-drying performance that lasts the lifetime of the garment.

The Polartec Power Dry technology pulls any moisture away from the body and transfers it to the outer surface for insanely fast evaporation during activity, so the garment maintains a dry feel even during the toughest workouts. It’s treated with Polygiene to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, allowing users to focus on making moves versus doing laundry.

The product is made in the USA, cut and sewn right down the road from Myles headquarters. Complete with a refined fit and raglan sleeves with flatlock seams for greater range of motion, a shaped hem, and a minimalistic tonal reflective logo, the Myles Momentum Tee is the most versatile, easy-wearing and long-lasting shirt for a modern active lifestyle.

Posted July 7, 2020

Source: Polartec