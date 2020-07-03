Le Château To Locally Manufacture Up To Half A Million Hospital Gowns

MONTRÉAL — July 3, 2020 — Le Château Inc. (the “Company”) today announced it has begun the manufacturing of up to 500,000 hospital gowns in partnership with Logistik Unicorp Inc. and its contract with the federal government. All the gowns will be manufactured in Canada.

“Le Château has historically manufactured approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities and has the capabilities to efficiently and promptly deliver this vital order. We are proud to be part of Canada’s solution to the current health crisis that has gripped the country since March. The past few months serve as an important reminder of the strategic importance of having locally based manufacturing. All Le Château employees are honoured and proud to work on this meaningful project. Our front-line health workers must be protected to the fullest and we are excited to contribute in this manner to their well-being,” stated Le Château.

Source: Le Château Inc.