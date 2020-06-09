Hanesbrands Board Of Directors Appoints Stephen B. Bratspies As Chief Executive Officer, Effective August 3, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — June 9, 2020 — HanesBrands, a global basic apparel marketer under leading consumer brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen B. Bratspies as chief executive officer and board member, effective Aug. 3, 2020. Bratspies will succeed Gerald W. Evans Jr., who previously announced his plans to retire after a 37-year career at HanesBrands.

Bratspies, 52, brings more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer product leadership experience to Hanes. Most recently, he served as chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc. where he managed $330 billion in sales, drove a major merchandising transformation initiative, and accelerated comp-store sales and market share gains.

His prior leadership positions at Walmart included executive vice president of general merchandise, executive vice president of food, and senior vice president of marketing. He is recognized for his strong and consistent results, passion for people, and winning in the marketplace. Earlier in his career, Bratspies served as chief marketing officer for Specialty Brands, held various management positions at PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America division, and was a management consultant with A.T. Kearney.

“After a comprehensive search, we are excited to appoint Steve as the next CEO of Hanes,” said Ronald L. Nelson, the company’s chairman of the board. “Steve is an experienced global leader, has a strong vision for the future of consumer products businesses, and has an extensive track record of success in senior management roles across a number of critical business disciplines. He has tackled complex business challenges and consistently delivered superior results across a multitude of consumer product categories.

“We are confident that Steve is the ideal CEO to lead Hanes forward as we focus on our strong portfolio of consumer brands across the globe, rapid online growth, and strong cash flow model. We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Hanes under Steve’s leadership and oversight.”

Bratspies, who will relocate to Winston-Salem, noted, “I am thrilled to be joining the HanesBrands team, the clear global leader in everyday apparel basics with great iconic brands like Hanes and Champion. It is an honor to assume the role of CEO and join this highly respected global team of 63,000 strong. I have great respect for all that Hanes has accomplished throughout its rich history, including developing power brands, driving category-leading product innovation, and building deep consumer relationships. In addition, Hanes has built a world-class company-owned supply chain and established a strong reputation for workplace, environmental and social responsibility. Together, we will continue to accomplish great things and chart a future of growth and value creation for all of our constituencies.”

Gerald Evans, 61, will oversee the leadership transition until August and remain as an advisor to the company through 2021.

“We extend our gratitude to Gerald for his many contributions to the company’s brand building, global supply chain diversification, and international commercial expansion over the last 37 years, and most recently for his excellent leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nelson said. “Gerald has always put the best interests of Hanes and its employees first, and we appreciate his support of Steve and the management team through the transition period. We also wish him well in his retirement.”

Source: HanesBrands, Inc.