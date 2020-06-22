Colorkarma Joins Forces With Gerber Technology To Promote Collaboration Among Global Network Of Manufacturers And Suppliers For PPE Production

NEW YORK — June 22, 2020 — Gerber Technology has partnered with the creative platform, Colorkarma, to develop an easy-to-use interface for the company’s PPE Manufacturing Matchmaking Program. As companies continue to rely on the Gerber PPE Task Force to successfully convert their current production lines to personal protective equipment (PPE), Gerber is committed to making the transition as seamless as possible.

“As companies all over the world are navigating through this difficult time, connecting to the right companies such as raw materials suppliers or companies who are able to cut or sew is essential to having a smooth transition to PPE,” said Karsten Newbury, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer at Gerber Technology. “Our partnership with Colorkarma will allow manufacturers to quickly find the exact contacts they need for fast and efficient PPE production.”

Together, Gerber and Colorkarma created a new directory for Gerber’s PPE Manufacturing Matchmaking Program. The program is designed to connect manufacturers with suppliers that can provide them the resources and support needed to successfully transition to PPE production. The new, easy-to-use directory includes contact information for all companies involved in the Matchmaking Program, allowing manufacturers to quickly find exactly what they’re looking for based on their needs, capabilities, and goals.

“We are excited to extend the Colorkarma platform to support Gerber’s PPE Task Force Initiative,” said Shoshana Burgett, Owner of Colorkarma. “Colorkarma created the PPE directory to bring together designers, manufacturers, and suppliers in order to help businesses quickly shift their production from printing, packaging, textiles, etc. to PPE. Together, we can fight against the SARS-CoV2 pandemic and support the local, regional, and global PPE needs.”

“The Gerber PPE Task Force Resource Center and Matchmaking Program have brought together manufacturers, suppliers and related entities like I have never seen before,” said Jeff King of Apparel Manufacturing & Digital Services, LLC. “Prior to this program, the research required to find the right partner for your needs was exhausting and time consuming. Now I can review this list and, in a matter of minutes, find a variety of resources saving precious time and money. I have connected with five different companies, several of which show promise of a business relationship. I would like to thank Gerber Technology and Colorkarma for this wonderful resource.”

“I contacted Gerber in hopes of finding gowns to provide emergency dental treatment for patients with pain and infection,” said Dr. Natalee Peeters. “They were able to quickly connect me with a manufacturer who is producing the PPE I needed. Gerber is absolutely amazing for providing these life-saving services.”

In addition to the Matchmaking Directory, Colorkarma worked with Gerber to create an easy-to-use PPE Feasibility Matrix to identify the level of effort required to produce certain PPEs based on the manufacturers’ current production. If you would like to join the PPE Manufacturing Matchmaking Program or PPE Task Force, please visit https://gerbertechnology.com/covid19.

Posted June 22, 2020

Source: Gerber Technology