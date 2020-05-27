ReCircled Helps Brands Move To Circular Model

Denver-based ReCircled has opened two plants — one in Cozad, Neb., and a second in Prato, Italy — to handle fashion merchandise for global fashion brands that has been returned, is damaged or preowned. The start-up aims to offer the infrastructure fashion brands need to move from a linear business model to a circular model. ReCircled will sort the garments into usable and unusable lots. The unusable items will then be sorted for fiber recycling. Usable items will cleaned using waterless carbon dioxide cleaning techniques and repairs will be made before items are photographed for resale. ReCircled also will build e-commerce sites for each brand that can be integrated into the brands’ own web platforms, or operate as a stand-alone site.

“Our proprietary process for sorting, cleaning and repairing garments and accessories, and our unique e-commerce platform allows brands to keep items at their highest value — a core strategy of sustainability,” said Scott Kuhlman, cofounder, ReCircled.

May/June 2020